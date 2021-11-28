Rams Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 12 Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

A pair of Super Bowl LVI hopefuls are set to square off Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

The Packers will host the Rams for a rematch of the 2020 divisional-round tilt between the NFC powerhouses. Green Bay (8-3) enters Week 12 as the second seed in the NFC playoff picture, while Los Angeles (7-3) owns the fifth spot in the standings.

Matthew Stafford and Co. are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 46.5.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Rams-Packers game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live