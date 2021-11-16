Projecting 2022 Red Sox Bullpen: Matt Barnes Could Be Biggest Factor For Success

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox bullpen was good, not great, in 2021. There was no shortage of ups and downs with plenty of shuffling throughout the season, and while the end product was fine, improvement is paramount for Boston to reach the heights it hopes to achieve.

Alex Cora once again did a fine job of maneuvering the pieces he had throughout the season. When it was all said and done, the Red Sox bullpen ranked 15th in usage, with a 4.07 xFIP that ranked 10th in all of baseball. They ranked fifth in strikeout rate, and only five teams allowed fewer home runs per nine innings. They also ranked seventh in fielding independent pitching (FIP), behind six other playoff teams.

However, control was an issue from time to time, as Red Sox relievers walked 3.46 batters per nine innings, which was the 12th-most in the big leagues and the highest of any playoff team other than the Cardinals.

So, again, good not great. Building a bullpen is an inexact science, and for Boston’s relief corps to be better in 2022, it likely will require a combination of both outside additions and improved performance from those already on the roster.

That’s another way of basically admitting we have no idea what the bullpen will look like when the 2022 Red Sox break camp, but that won’t stop us from trying to project it.

Here’s a best guess at what the 2022 Sox bullpen could look like.

RHP Matt Barnes (closer)

RHP Ryan Brasier

LHP Josh Taylor

LHP Austin Davis

LHP Darwinzon Hernandez

RHP Hirokazu Sawamura

RHP Tanner Houck

RHP Corey Knebel (projected free agent signing)