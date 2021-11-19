NESN Logo Sign In

We’re knee-deep in Red Sox offseason previews and storylines here at NESN.com. Last week, it was an internal look at the organization, and this week, we broke down potential external options and candidates.

Now, it’s time to put it all together and give the ol’ college try at trying to project the 2022 Opening Day roster for the Red Sox.

Easier said than done, right? Trying to make such predictions are even more difficult this year. For starters, it’s still uncertain what the economic landscape of baseball will look like when the 2022 season begins. A lockout feels more inevitable by the day, and this could be an offseason of massive financial change within the sport. That affects players and teams, which obviously affects potential player movement.

The second piece of this difficult puzzle is where things stand with the Red Sox. Boston’s rebuild feels maybe a year early, and as money comes off the books as the farm system is rebuilt, there might be a little more room for roster alteration. Or, as chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom put it recently, the Sox are more likely to add this winter after a couple of painful offseasons that saw players going out of Boston.

And now, (one possible version of) the 2022 Red Sox.

STARTING NINE

C: Christian Vazquez

1B: Bobby Dalbec

2B: Marcus Semien

3B: Rafael Devers

SS: Xander Bogaerts

LF: Alex Verdugo

CF: Kike Hernandez

RF: Hunter Renfroe

DH: J.D. Martinez