Red Sox Hope Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers Help Team For ‘Long Time’

The Boston Red Sox have some decisions to make.

With the Major League Baseball offseason in full swing, the team obviously has to do its due diligence on free agents — and they seem to be doing so — but also take a look at the future of their current players under contract.

The two that jump out the most are shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom addressed the possibility of extending both Bogaerts and Devers on Monday.

“As always with any type of contract talks with players in-house, we wouldn’t come on it unless there’s something to announce,” Bloom said. “But you know where we stand on both guys. They are critical, critical parts of our organization. Huge parts of past success here and hopefully parts of future success for a long time.”

Bogaerts has the opportunity to opt out of his current deal at the end of the 2022 season, while Devers won’t be a free agent until 2024 — but there have been plenty of rumblings of a potential extension before then.

There’s still plenty of time for the Red Sox to come to a decision, but definitely keep an eye out on these two.