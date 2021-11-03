Red Sox Offseason Calendar: Here Are Key Dates To Know This Winter

NESN Logo Sign In

The World Series is complete, and for the Boston Red Sox and Major League Baseball’s 29 other teams, the offseason officially has arrived.

It figures to be a busy few months for the Red Sox, who have a number of personnel decisions to make this winter. For Boston, a team that turned heads in 2021 and now is looking to build on that success while retooling where necessary without mortgaging the future, the fun will start in mere days.

Here’s what the offseason calendar looks like (h/t @redsoxpayroll on Twitter)

Nov. 7/8 — Options due

This is when J.D. Martinez has to let the Red Sox know if he will be opting in or out of the final year of his contract.

Nov. 10 — Qualifying offer deadline

Any free agent who spent the whole season with the Red Sox must be issued a qualifying offer by this date. Eduardo Rodriguez is the most likely candidate to receive one, although Martinez could, as well, if he opts out.

Nov. 19 — Rule 5 draft protection deadline

This is when the Red Sox have to figure out which minor leaguers to move onto the 40-man roster to protect from the Rule 5 draft. (It’s a little more nuanced than that, but you can read about it here.)

Dec. 1 — Non-tender deadline

Any player that is eligible for a contract from the Red Sox but without one for the 2022 season has to be tendered an offer. (2021 players who are free agents — like Kyle Schwarber and Rodriguez — do not fall under this umbrella.) If the Red Sox don’t care to bring them back, they will non-tender them, at which point they will become a free agent.