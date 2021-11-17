Red Sox Offseason: 14 Free Agent Position Players Boston Could Target

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are a fascinating team to watch this Major League Baseball offseason.

Not only are they already stocked with talent and coming off a successful 2021 season in which they finished two wins shy of reaching the World Series. They also, in theory, could go in any number of directions as far as shaping their roster for 2022.

One could argue that pitching should be the focus this winter, both in the rotation and the bullpen. The Red Sox could use a starter or two beyond the trio of Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi and Nick Pivetta, and Boston’s current lack of late-inning arms might become an issue next season if unaddressed, especially if Matt Barnes doesn’t bounce back from losing his closer job in the second half of 2021.

But that doesn’t mean the Red Sox shouldn’t consider upgrading in other areas, too. There are obvious questions at first base and second base, and even the left side of the infield might be worth examining given its shaky defense and shortstop Xander Bogaerts’ looming opt-out next offseason.

Really, everything should be on the table for Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. And that includes making a splash in free agency by signing one or more notable position players.

This year’s free agent class is exceptional, combining both star power and depth, so it’s difficult to pinpoint who exactly the Red Sox will target. But Boston’s flexibility lends itself to a wide range of possibilities, to the point where it’s worth dreaming upon even the most far-fetched scenarios.

Here are a bunch of free agent position players — 14, to be exact — whom the Red Sox theoretically could pursue in the coming months with an eye toward capturing championship glory in 2022.