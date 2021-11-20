NESN Logo Sign In

Welcome to the 2021-22 Major League Baseball offseason, where the Boston Red Sox presumably will explore everything to improve their roster and cement themselves as World Series contenders.

The current MLB free agent class is loaded, featuring a little something for everyone. As such, it’s entirely possible the Red Sox do their heavy lifting on the open market, using their financial resources to plug holes and augment an already talented core.

But opportunities abound on the trade market, with several teams emerging as potential sellers amid their own rebuilding efforts. The Red Sox would be wise to engage is this area, as well, especially with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and Co. building Boston’s farm system back to a point where the likelihood of an impactful deal is more than just a pipe dream.

Now, the Red Sox probably will devote a ton of attention this winter to improving their pitching staff, as Boston needs another starter in wake of Eduardo Rodriguez’s departure in free agency plus bullpen reinforcements. Just don’t be surprised if they also think outside the box while constructing their lineup, as some high-profile position players might surface as trade candidates in the coming weeks and months.

So, who exactly could the Red Sox target in trades? Let’s examine a few notable players, keeping in mind this is just speculation but that Boston theoretically could seek to upgrade both in the infield and outfield.

Ketel Marte, 2B/SS/OF, Arizona Diamondbacks

The D-Backs just suffered 110 losses, finishing 55 games back in the National League West, so they really shouldn’t rule out anything this offseason — including trading away an All-Star who’s in his prime and on a team-friendly contract. In fact, Marte probably is one of the most valuable trade chips in all of MLB, which ultimately could deter the Red Sox from entering a bidding war.

As far as the actual player goes, it’s hard to find a better fit. Marte, 28, is coming off a 2021 in which he batted .318 with 14 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .909 OPS in 90 games. He’s just two years removed from hitting .329 with 32 homers, 92 RBIs and a .981 OPS in 144 games en route to finishing fourth in NL MVP voting. This all comes in addition to playing three premium positions — second base, shortstop and center field — and being under club control for three more years at around $30 million.