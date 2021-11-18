Red Sox Offseason Trade Market: Five Pitchers Boston Could Target

NESN Logo Sign In

Chaim Bloom might have tipped his hand on how the Red Sox plan to address their starting rotation this offseason.

Boston’s chief baseball officer has at least one hole to fill in the starting rotation after Eduardo Rodriguez darted for Detroit. Bloom said Wednesday it’s an ongoing process, and the Sox aren’t necessarily focused on “famous” hurlers.

It was an interesting comment and an eye-opening admission that is probably a needed reminder to take everything with a grain of salt during hot stove season. The Red Sox, according to reports, were in on both Noah Syndergaard and Justin Verlander before the big-name right-handers signed with the Angels and Astros, respectively.

Bloom also said they wouldn’t completely rule it out, which could leave the door open for a free agent signing for someone like Marcus Stroman, but what about the trade market? Additional starting pitching depth can come from a variety of places, and that includes striking deals with rebuilding clubs looking to unload cost-controlled players in exchange for prospects. Boston has rebuilt its farm system to the point where Bloom likely feels more comfortable parting with those coveted young players in order to address a need like in the rotation.

If they go that route, which pitchers might they pinpoint? We’ve got a few options below.

Sean Manaea, Oakland Athletics: The A’s are reportedly open for business or at least open to stripping it down yet again. If that’s the case, the Red Sox very much should be making calls on any number of A’s starting pitchers. Manaea might have the highest upside, having flashed brilliance at various points in his career. The Red Sox got an up-close look at his potential when he no-hit them in 2018. One thing to really like about Manaea is how he takes the ball every turn, leading the big leagues in starts last season with a pair of complete games. He’s under contract for at least one more year, too. Really, any Oakland starter could be worth exploring, including Chris Bassitt and Frankie Montas.

Sonny Gray, Cincinnati Reds: Like the A’s, the Reds are thought to be ready to sell off parts, and Gray — an established, veteran big league starter — has to be enticing for buyers. Gray has been fantastic with the Reds, posting a 136 ERA+ in Cincinnati and that includes a top-10 finish in Cy Young Award voting in 2019. He might be better suited staying in the National League, as his miserable 2018 campaign with the Yankees sure stands out. The contract is attractive, though: Gray is owed just over $10 million for 2022 with a team option for 2023 at $12 million.