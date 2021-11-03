Red Sox Prospect Kole Cottam Went Off In Arizona Fall League Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox catching prospect Kole Cottam deserves a pair of laundry cart rides and a Gatorade shower after his showing in an Arizona Fall League game on Tuesday.

Cottam, who spent time with High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland during the regular season, hit two home runs — including a go-ahead blast in the eighth inning — then smoked a walk-off single in the 10th inning to guide the Scottsdale Scorpions to 10-9 win over the Salt River Rafters.

Kole Cottam destroys his second home run of the day to complete the come back against Salt River! Scorpions now lead 9-8 in the top of the 9th! ?? @RedSox pic.twitter.com/Cvy7wMVY36 — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 2, 2021

After a two homer day, Kole Cottam calls game for the Scorpions in the bottom of the 10th! ? @RedSox @RedSoxPlayerDev pic.twitter.com/qPmkrMzFZ9 — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 2, 2021

The 24-year-old finished the day 4-for-5 with four RBIs, bringing his fall average to .294. During the regular season, he slashed .278/.371/.500 with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs.

He’s not the only Red Sox prospect who has been crushing it so far this fall, as Jeter Downs got off to quite a start down in Scottsdale.