The Red Sox pitching pipeline just got a boost.

Thaddeus Ward, the No. 20 prospect in the Boston system via MLB.com., posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday of him playing catch for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery this spring.

First time playing catch in 6 months! God is good! pic.twitter.com/KY2stfWPSU — Thaddeus Ward (@TWard_12) November 3, 2021

The 24-year-old’s season was shuttered in May due to a right forearm strain after two starts in Double-A Portland. He posted a photo to Twitter while in the hospital in June, acknowledging his injury.

“Not how we wanted 2021 to end, but with this comes an opportunity to come back stronger,” Ward wrote. “The road to recovery starts now.”

Not how we wanted 2021 to end, but with this comes an opportunity to come back stronger. The road to recovery starts now. pic.twitter.com/iI6YpSrxu7 — Thaddeus Ward (@TWard_12) June 3, 2021

A 2018 fifth-round pick from the University of Florida, Ward is highly touted based on his 2019 campaign. He went 8-5 with a 2.14 ERA over 126 1/3 innings between Low-A Greenville and High-A Salem.