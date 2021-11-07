Red Sox Rumors: Eduardo Rodriguez Receives Qualifying Offer

NESN Logo Sign In

Over the next 10 days, Eduardo Rodriguez will have some decisions to mull over.

The Boston Red Sox on Sunday extended a qualifying offer to the pitcher, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman and The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

The qualifying offer value this offseason is about $18.4 million. Rodriguez has 10 days to talk to other teams to gauge his market, then inform the Red Sox whether he?ll accept the offer. Should he accept it, then he will play next season on a one-year deal at the $18.4 million ticket, then hit free agency next offseason. Should he reject it, the Red Sox will get a draft pick if he signs elsewhere.

Taking the offer might be the smartest play for Rodriguez. He had an up-and-down 2021 season, but there were some good moments. He could make a ton of money next season by taking the offer, trying to return to his 2019 form and then get a bigger, long-term pay day in Boston or elsewhere next offseason.

If nothing else, the QO signifies a desire from the Red Sox to keep Rodriguez in the fold going forward, as giving a player a qualifying offer is a fairly big commitment.