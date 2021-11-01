Red Sox Rumors: Hitting Coach Tim Hyers Declines Offer To Stay In Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

Tim Hyers helped reshape the Boston Red Sox’s approach at the plate over the last few years and he is now off to see what else is out there for him.

Hyers declined the Sox’s offer for him to stay on the coaching staff for the 2022 season, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Hyers now joins first base coach Tom Goodwin among coaching staff members not presently slated to return next season.

With his emphasis on hitting line drives and getting the ball in the air, Hyers, after getting the gig in 2018 when Alex Cora first took over as manager, helped change Boston’s approach at the plate. The end result was the Red Sox having one of the most productive offenses each of the last four seasons under his direction.

His next step isn’t entirely clear. Speier indicated that a job coaching in college is not off the table, but Hyers is more specifically looking at what other options exist for him the big leagues.

As for his replacement, that’s also not totally clear. Peter Fatse was the assistant hitting coach in 2021, and it’s not certain at this early stage if the Red Sox plan to look inside of the organization or not.