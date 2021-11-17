Red Sox’s Christian Vázquez Says Goodbye To ‘Brother’ Eduardo Rodriguez

'My brother we will miss you'

by

Christian Vázquez will enter the 2022 Major League Baseball without Eduardo Rodriguez after being teammates for the last six seasons.

The Detroit Tigers on Tuesday officially signed Rodriguez to a five-year deal, ending the southpaw’s time with the Boston Red Sox.

Vázquez caught Rodriguez throughout his six seasons in Boston and took to Instagram to wish his now-former teammate well in his next adventure.

“My brother we will miss you,” Vazquez captioned his post. “Congratulations on the new chapter in your career. Love you bro.”

The Red Sox and Tigers won’t need to wait long to meet in the 2022 season. Boston will travel to Detroit for a three-game set beginning April 11.

