Resetting Patriots’ Depth Chart After Quiet NFL Trade Deadline

Barmore has just one start on the season, but the impressive rookie has led all Patriots D-linemen in snaps played in each of the last two games. His role should continue to grow. Byron Cowart is back practicing and could rejoin this unit from the PUP list.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

Matthew Judon

Kyle Van Noy

Josh Uche

Ronnie Perkins

Tashawn Bower (practice squad)

The wildly disruptive Judon rarely leaves the field, playing 85% of defensive snaps through eight games. The versatile Van Noy has played 69% but has made just two starts, both while other linebackers (Ja’Whaun Bentley and Dont’a Hightower) were out with injuries. This hasn’t been the breakout year many expected from Uche, who’s played just 32% of snaps as a situational pass rusher. Chase Winovich will be eligible to return from IR next week.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Dont’a Hightower

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Jamie Collins

Jahlani Tavai

Calvin Munson

Brandon King

Hightower and Bentley have started every game in which they’ve played this season. Van Noy has played more off the ball than on the edge, so you can include him in here, too. We’ve yet to see much of Collins, who’s played nearly as much on special teams (35 snaps) as he has on defense (43) since his latest New England return.

CORNERBACK

J.C. Jackson

Jalen Mills

Myles Bryant

Joejuan Williams

Justin Bethel

Shaun Wade

Brian Poole (practice squad)

De’Vante Bausby (practice squad)

D’Angelo Ross (practice squad)

If any position group could have used a deadline addition, it was this one, which remains thin with no Stephon Gilmore (traded to Carolina last month) and Jonathan Jones (season-ending injured reserve). Bryant has stepped in for Jones the top slot option and played well since being bumped up from the practice squad. We’re still waiting to see Wade, who returned to practice last week following a prolonged concussion-related absence but has yet to dress for a game this season. Poole and Bausby are veterans who could be elevated to the gameday roster if need be.

SAFETY

Devin McCourty

Kyle Dugger

Adrian Phillips

Cody Davis

Sean Davis (practice squad)

The Patriots regularly play all three of their top safeties together. McCourty, Dugger and Phillips all have snap rates above 81%. Bryant is the No. 4 option here, as Davis only plays in the kicking game.