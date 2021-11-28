Revolution’s Matt Turner Joins Patriots For Coin Toss Vs. Titans

The Revolution begin the MLS Cup playoffs Tuesday

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner took the field at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, even though the team doesn’t open Major League Soccer postseason play there until Tuesday.

Turner joined the Patriots for the coin toss prior to Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. He seemed pretty pumped about it in video posted by the Patriots to Twitter, but if there were any doubts, he shared a message of his own thanking the club for the experience.

“How cool is this?!” he wrote. “Thanks for having me @patriots it’s been a blast!! Let’s keep the energy going for Tuesday night’s playoff game! #ForeverNE #NERevs”

Turner joined David Andrews, Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty, donning a double-zero Patriots jersey with “Turner” on the back.

The Revolution will face New York City FC in the Eastern Conference semifinal on Tuesday at Gillette Stadium.

