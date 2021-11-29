NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Arena is back on top of his game.

The New England Revolution head coach was named the 2021 MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year on Monday. Having led the Revolution to the Supporters Shield title on a record-setting 73 points in the regular season, Arena claims the honor for the fourth time in his career.

? Single-season points record

? Supporters' Shield



Congrats to Bruce Arena, the 2021 Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year! #NERevs pic.twitter.com/XPg2XJ8jVk — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 29, 2021

Arena garnered 57.97% of the overall vote by MLS players, club technical staff and media. He topped runner-up, the Colorado Rapids’ Robin Fraser, who received 20.8% of the vote, and other contenders by a comfortable margin.

The 70-year-old is the second Revolution coach to win the Coach of the Year award, joining Steven Nicol who earned it in 2002.

Arena also is the third member of the Revolution to win a 2021 MLS year-end prize. Matt Turner was named the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and Carles Gil won the 2021 MLS Comeback Player of the Year award last week.

The Revolution will host New York City FC on Tuesday night at Gillette Stadium in the Eastern Conference semifinal round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.