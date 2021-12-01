NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Revolution couldn’t continue their regular-season success in the postseason, dropping the Eastern Conference Semifinal to New York City FC in a penalty shootout Tuesday night at Gillette Stadium.

New England — which hadn’t played since the close of the regular season 23 days ago — couldn’t complete its comeback effort against No. 4 New York City, falling 5-3 in penalties after taking a 1-1 draw in regulation to a 2-2 tie after a 30-minute overtime.

The Revolution played from behind from the start, as New York’s Santiago Rodriguez put the visitor’s up in the third minute. But Adam Buksa remedied the deficit six minutes after with a point of his own in the ninth minute.

WIDE AWAKE NOW!!! Adam Buksa, a monster in the air. pic.twitter.com/TA4iUP0sUK — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) December 1, 2021

Neither team could break the tie in regulation, so the game entered a 30-minute extra period, where the Revolution went down in heartbreaking fashion in the 109th minute at the hands of Valentín Castellanos. And when all hope seemed lost, Castellanos was sent off with a red card four minutes after his goal — and with seven minutes left for the Revolution to do something.

It was Tajon Buchanan who saved the day for the Revolution in the 118th minute with a last-chance goal, as the Revolution were battling at the advantage with Castellanos out and Tayvon Grey battling an injury.