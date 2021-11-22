Revolution’s Matt Turner Wins MLS Goalkeeper Of The Year Award

NESN Logo Sign In

As far as Major League Soccer goalkeepers go, Matt Turner is simply the best.

The New England Revolution star won the the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award Monday. Turner garnered 43.6% of the votes of players, club officials and media members to win the prestigious honor for the first time in his career.

Started playing 'keeper at 14. Pitched himself to colleges. Played in USL PDL. Passed on in the SuperDraft.



But through it all, never stopped working.



Congrats to Matt Turner, the 2021 @Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year! ? pic.twitter.com/dlJoYg9I4Q — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 22, 2021

Turner backstopped New England to the Supporters Shield title and an MLS record-setting 73 points in the regular season. His 17 wins also a Revolution record.

He also debuted for the United States national team in 2021, forging a 9-1-2 record in 12 starts and winning Best XI and Best Goalkeeper honors at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Turner and his Revolution teammates will begin their journey in the MLS Cup Playoffs next Tuesday at Gillette Stadium when they host New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinal Round.