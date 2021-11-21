Rex Ryan Completely Changes Tune About Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh

NESN Logo Sign In

The Rex Ryan-Robert Saleh feud has come to a screeching halt.

Ryan, who coached the Jets for six seasons, ignited the beef when he took great offense to comparisons to Saleh. New York’s current head coach offered a short-but-stern response, saying Ryan “knows where to find me.”

The two ultimately talked things out over the phone, and Ryan left the conversation with a totally different opinion of Saleh.

“I was blown away by the guy,” Ryan said Sunday on ESPN, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “He’s got a direction for this football team. I’m telling you, Jets fans, the more I talked to him, the more impressed I was with Robert Saleh. I became a fan of his. Taking my call and all that speaks volumes about him. But it was more about, we put that stuff behind us. But it was about the future of this team, and I’m just telling you something, this guy’s got a great plan and I think they got it right.”

To Ryan’s credit, he’ll eat crow when the moment calls for it. Prior to the Saleh flip flop, the head coach-turned-analyst also did a 180 on his view of the New England Patriots.