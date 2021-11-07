Rex Ryan Eats Some Crow, Begrudgingly Backtracks On Patriots Take

NESN Logo Sign In

Rex Ryan isn’t enjoying it, but he can’t ignore what appears to be happening with the Patriots.

It looked like New England was on track for another forgettable season when it got off to a 1-3 start to the 2021 campaign. But the Patriots proceeded to go 3-1 following their Week 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Bill Belichick’s bunch recently has shown signs of a team with legitimate playoff aspirations.

In wake of Tom Brady’s Foxboro departure, Ryan wasn’t expecting to see New England in the postseason any time soon. Now, the former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see the Patriots making noise into January.

“…The thing that scares me the most is New England is getting to be that team. Golly, I’m sitting back thinking — I mean, I was all out on these guys,” Ryan said Sunday on ESPN. “Ever since Tom Brady walked out, I was like, ‘I’m completely done with this team. It’s gonna be 10 years til they make the playoffs.’ Uh oh. And all that money they spent — they went all-in in the offseason and the only one initially that panned out was (Matthew Judon). But now we’re seeing Hunter Henry pan out. We’re even seeing (Nelson) Agholor get deep down the field, different guys like that. Uh oh, this team is coming together. My goodness, I don’t want to say it. I don’t want to say it, but they’re dangerous.”

Ryan might want to hold off on his new take for a little bit. A loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday would make New England look like a pedestrian group once again.