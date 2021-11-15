Rhamondre Stevenson Points Out This Error On Patriots’ Official Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

Rhamondre Stevenson is the biggest member of the New England Patriots’ running back stable. But he’s not that big.

The Patriots’ official roster lists Stevenson at 6 feet, 246 pounds. That’s inaccurate, the rookie confirmed Monday.

“No, I’m not 246,” Stevenson said in a video conference. “I’m about 228 right now.”

Stevenson was up in the 240s at times during his college career at Oklahoma, but he made an effort to drop weight before the 2021 NFL Draft. He weighed in at 231 pounds at his pre-draft pro day.

“Just dietary changes,” said Stevenson, a fourth-round pick. “Just working harder. It wasn?t that hard, to be honest. Once I realized I had to lose weight, it happened as soon as I wanted it to happen. It was just little changes to diet and workouts, things like that.”

More changes were necessary after Stevenson arrived for his first NFL training camp and failed his conditioning test. Early in camp, Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears was asked what Stevenson needed to improve. His response: “Everything.”

Stevenson posted gaudy numbers during the preseason but integrated slowly once the regular season began, sitting out three of New England’s first four games and four of their first seven as a healthy scratch. But he gained a foothold on the Patriots’ gameday roster in Week 8 and hasn’t looked back.