Rhamondre Stevenson Shows Off Insane Talent On Huge Play For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

With the Patriots offense sputtering against the Panthers, Rhamondre Stevenson delivered one of the biggest plays of the season.

During the second quarter of Sunday’s game in Carolina, Mac Jones connected with the rookie running back for a 41-yard catch-and-run. It was the third-longest play of the season for the Patriots, with Kendrick Bourne’s 75-yard touchdown in Week 6 and Nelson Agholor’s 44-yard gain in Week 8 ranking first and second, respectively.

Stevenson later added a 13-yard run, putting New England near the goal line. Damien Harris eventually punched it in to extend his touchdown streak to five games.

Take a look:

The good vibes were short-lived, however, as former Patriot Stephon Gilmore picked off Jones on New England’s next drive to give Carolina great field position.