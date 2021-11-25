NESN Logo Sign In

The Johnston (Rhode Island) High School football team used quite the interesting tactic to get ahead of opposing Pilgrim High School in their Thanksgiving Day game Thursday.

In video posted by Rosie Langello of WPRI 12, Johnston wide receiver Joe Accicardo can be seen doing a full-on gymnastics routine behind his teammates at the line of scrimmage, successfully distracting the other team and allowing their offense to go for a quarterback sneak.

WATCH THIS!!



I've never seen this in a high school football game…@JHSRI_Panthers WR Joe Accicardo does multiple backflips to distract the other team and it works! Panthers score the touchdown.



Incredible. @wpri12 @RyClifton pic.twitter.com/vwYPlVpDLY — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) November 25, 2021

Johnston ended up winning 29-12. And something tells us this trick play will be remembered for Thanksgiving games to come.