Rhode Island High School Football Player Used Crazy Tactic To Distract Opponent

This is pretty unique

by

The Johnston (Rhode Island) High School football team used quite the interesting tactic to get ahead of opposing Pilgrim High School in their Thanksgiving Day game Thursday.

In video posted by Rosie Langello of WPRI 12, Johnston wide receiver Joe Accicardo can be seen doing a full-on gymnastics routine behind his teammates at the line of scrimmage, successfully distracting the other team and allowing their offense to go for a quarterback sneak.

Johnston ended up winning 29-12. And something tells us this trick play will be remembered for Thanksgiving games to come.

