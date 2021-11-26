Rich Hill To Red Sox? 41-Year-Old Acknowledges Free Agency ‘Interest’

NESN Logo Sign In

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, let’s focus on another annual tradition: the question of whether Rich Hill will return to the Boston Red Sox in free agency.

It’s been a topic of conversation each winter since 2019, the final season of a three-year, $48 million contract Hill signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2017 campaign. And speculation only intensified this week when the 41-year-old told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier he “100 percent” intends to pitch in 2022 and that a reunion with the Red Sox isn’t off the table.

“There is an interest, without a doubt,” Hill said, per Speier. “There’s a need on the other end. (But) the need for starting pitching is very apparent throughout the league — not just in Boston. It’s also many other clubs that need it.”

The exact level of interest — on either side — remains unclear. After all, Hill, who acknowledged talking with the Red Sox in free agency last offseason, still has relationships within the organization. Perhaps the dialogue was more informal than anything.

(As Speier noted, Hill has signed with Boston six times as a free agent in his major league career.)

But it’s an idea at least worth exploring as Boston searches for starting pitching depth. Hill was mostly solid in 2021, posting a 7-8 record with a 3.86 ERA, a 4.34 FIP and a 1.21 WHIP across 158 2/3 innings in 32 appearances (31 starts) with the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets. The left-hander seemingly represents a low-cost alternative to some of the bigger names available on the open market.

“Things add up over the years. As the years go on, so does the wisdom,” Hill, who turns 42 in March, told Speier. “You really have a solid game plan, outing after outing, as far as being able to peak and be your best every fifth day. And that’s what I was able to accomplish last year.”