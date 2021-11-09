Robby Anderson Doesn’t Hide From Sideline Outburst At Sam Darnold

NESN Logo Sign In

Robby Anderson wasn’t able to completely contain his frustration over Sam Darnold’s latest dud.

Darnold was terrible this past Sunday at Bank of America Stadium, where he threw three interceptions in the Carolina Panthers’ 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots. After Darnold’s third pick of the Week 9 contest, CBS cameras captured an angry Anderson shouting at the fourth-year quarterback.

Anderson didn’t try to hide from his outburst after the game.

“That’s what comes with it,” Anderson told reporters, per Panthers Wire. ?My emotion — I know that they’ll most likely gonna catch that. So it’s not nothing that I’m hiding from or nothing that I’m ashamed of. I’m very passionate. This game means the world to me. And I put my all into everything just like everyone in this locker room does. I know this game is not gonna last forever. So when things don’t go in the right direction, it hurts me cause I’m only gonna get to live this dream one time.”

The incident might not be that big of a deal. After all, Darnold and Anderson, who played two seasons together with the New York Jets, are very familiar with one another.

That said, Anderson’s tantrum depicts how things are going in Charlotte. After a strong start to the 2021 season, the Panthers are gradually sliding back down to irrelevancy.