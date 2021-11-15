Robert Saleh Responds After Rex Ryan Brutally Rips Jets Head Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

It seems we have a war of words between current New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and former NFL head coach and now league analyst Rex Ryan.

Ryan ripped Saleh during an appearance on ESPN Radio on Monday morning, criticizing the Jets first-year coach for the job he’s done with the defense and also expressing his anger with those who compared the two defensive-minded individuals.

“Don’t ever compare this guy to me, this Robert Saleh to me,” Ryan said Monday.

Well, of course, word got back to Saleh, and a few hours later he was asked about Ryan’s comments during a radio spot with The Michael Kay Show on ESPN Radio.

“I’ve never met Rex. I’ve never had a conversation with Rex,” Saleh said. “I don’t even know him except for people who know him throughout the league. So, obviously, if it’s that personal for him, he knows where to find me.”

Saleh was asked a follow up about if he was surprised with Ryan’s comments, which did somewhat come from left field, despite the fact the woeful Jets allowed 45 points in a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

“Nah, I’m not surprised by him. He’s always got something to say,” Saleh said.