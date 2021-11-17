NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics will be a bit shorthanded for their Wednesday night game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Robert Williams, who left Boston’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday with knee soreness, will not play against the Hawks. The ailment doesn’t appear to be anything too serious, though.

“It’s a short-term thing,” head coach Ime Udoka told reporters after Wednesday’s shootaround, via MassLive’s Brian Robb. “Just didn’t feel ready to go tonight. He felt better than the other night when it happened but just being cautious with that.”

Williams has had a myriad of injuries over his first three seasons in the NBA, so there certainly was reason to be concerned after Monday’s ailment. The center revealed he didn’t want to let on he was in pain when it happened, insisting this is just a “bump in the road.”

“I just remember starting to take steps down the court and starting to feel that pain,” Williams told reporters, per Robb. “Wasn’t trying to show it to the coaching staff, but when they seen me limping a little bit, they took me out.”

The Celtics certainly will miss his 30.8 minutes averaged per night, especially with Boston still being without Jaylen Brown for its sixth straight game.