Rodney Harrison Wants To Help Kyle Dugger Improve In This Area

Kyle Dugger has shown flashes of a future NFL superstar, but the second-year safety is far from a finished product.

And in hopes of seeing the Division II product maximize his high potential, a former Patriots safety plans to work with Dugger this offseason.

During an appearance Wednesday on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria,” Rodney Harrison, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time Super Bowl champion, explained how he wants to help the 25-year-old improve.

“I see him getting better. I see a kid, he’s learning the game,” Harrison said, as transcribed by WEEI. “And now that he’s starting to see things, things are starting to click. He’s starting to play faster. He’s starting to play with more confidence. I’m still going to (work with him) this offseason. I’m going to get him here in Atlanta. We tried (in the past), but he was getting treatment and stuff. I am still going to work with him on covering tight ends because I still think he can really elevate his game. He’s gotten better, but he could be a stud at covering tight ends and I am going to really work with him this offseason. But, I have been impressed with Kyle.”

If you ask Harrison, Dugger only has scratched the surface of his abilities. The former hard-hitting Patriots great believes Dugger can be “one of the top safeties in this league.”