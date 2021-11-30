NESN Logo Sign In

The Seattle Seahawks are crashing toward rock bottom, and if they’re not yet there, they’re getting awfully close.

No one stands to benefit more than the New York Jets because of that, and Gang Green should make every possible effort to double down on the Hawks’ misery.

Seattle’s season is just about over after losing to the Washington Football Team on “Monday Night Football.” It was the Seahawks’ third loss in a row in large part because of an ineffective offense that has looked just as broken since Russell Wilson returned from injury as it did while he was recovering from a finger issue that basically derailed their season.

With the Seahawks circling the drain on the 2021 season, the bigger picture isn’t pretty, either. As it stands right now, Seattle is slated to have the No. 5 pick in the draft — or at least it would have that selection had it not traded the pick to the Jets for safety Jamal Adams. That deal is looking more and more like one of the worst trades in recent NFL history with every Seattle setback that ultimately improves New York’s draft position.

Nothing that has happened this season is likely to change Wilson’s long-term outlook. Trade chatter surrounding the quarterback began a week after Super Bowl LV and intensified into March before ultimately falling apart. At various points in the offseason, rumors pointed to legitimate frustration from Wilson with the direction the team was headed. You think those feelings have subsided after a 3-8 start to the season?

If Wilson and his camp kick the hornets’ nest again this offseason, the Jets should 100% be calling Seattle and trying to work out a deal. The pieces certainly match up. As it stands right now, the Jets — through just 12 weeks of the NFL season — currently own the Nos. 4 and 5 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The fifth pick, as we mentioned, belongs to Seattle.

What would it take to land Wilson, though? Obviously, some collection of first-round picks need to be involved. Sending Seattle both first-round picks in 2022 certainly would put the Seahawks in position to rebuild quicker, not to mention allowing them to recoup that first-rounder. Perhaps the Jets would have to sweeten the pot by including a future first, too, but there’s another obvious trade chip already on the Jets: 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.