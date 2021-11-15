Seahawks’ DK Metcalf Tried To Pull Fast One On Refs After Ejection

NESN Logo Sign In

DK Metcalf let his emotions get the best of him Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Metcalf was ejected from the Seahawks-Packers game during the final drive of the Week 10 contest. After Russell Wilson threw an incomplete pass targeted for Metcalf, Seattle’s star wide receiver put his right hand inside the facemask of Green Bay safety Henry Black. Metcalf acted out of line again moments later when he grabbed Eric Stokes’ facemask.

The 2020 Pro Bowler was disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct, but he initially didn’t take his punishment. Metcalf tried to sneak into the Seahawks’ huddle on the next play, but the refs quickly noticed him and directed him to the sideline.

It was an all-around frustrating outing for the visiting Seahawks, who were shut out in Wilson’s first game since Week 5. Seattle now is 3-6 on the season and its hopes for reaching the playoffs are looking bleak.

A highly important divisional matchup awaits the ‘Hawks in Week 11 when they will play host the Arizona Cardinals.