The Saints were in the running to sign Odell Beckham Jr. before the wide receiver ultimately took his talents to the Rams, but New Orleans believes it would have been the chosen team had Los Angeles not come into play.

Beckham was linked to a number of teams, including the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers. He would have filled some voids for the Saints, but at the end of the day he chose a team with an established quarterback rather than a team with some issues at the position due to injuries.

Saints head coach Sean Payton was asked on “The Dan Patrick Show” just how close his team came to acquiring the three-time Pro Bowl select.

“We had good conversations,” said during Thursday’s appearance on the program. “He’s from here. Only he could answer that, but I felt real positive.

“I would say close,” added Payton. “The question all along (was), if LA had an opportunity I knew that’s where he was going to go. I don’t think Los Angeles really was an option until maybe middle of the process. I would say fairly close, but only he would be able to answer that.”

Beckham’s first game with Los Angeles didn’t go all that great, with the Rams getting blown out on “Monday Night Football” by the San Francisco 49ers. But only time will tell if Beckham ended up making the right decision.