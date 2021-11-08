Senators Dealing With COVID-19 Outbreak Ahead Of Game Vs. Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (10:58 a.m.): The Senators announced the Connor Brown and Dylan Gambrell both will be added to the team’s COVID-19 list.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Ottawa Senators are scheduled to face the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, but they are dealing with COVID-19 issues ahead of the trip.

Veteran forward Austin Watson tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, and has been in the league’s protocols since. The Senators then learned over the weekend that defenseman (and former Bruin) Nick Holden had tested positive, as well as assistant Jack Capuano.

The Senators had more test results waiting to come back, so it was not a good sign when they cancelled practice Monday ahead of their journey to Boston.

At this point, there is no word on the game getting cancelled, more test results would have to come back in order for that call to be made, but this could obviously complicate things for the Sens.