Senators’ Josh Brown In COVID-19 Protocols After Playing Vs. Bruins

Josh Brown was all over the ice Tuesday night at TD Garden against the Boston Bruins, making his presence known with his physical play.

Come Wednesday, he’s in the COVID-19 protocols.

The Senators entered Tuesday’s game against the Bruins dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. That did not prevent the game from being played, which the Bruins won 3-2. Ottawa then announced Wednesday morning that Brown had entered the COVID-19 protocols.

It’s unclear if he tested positive for the virus or if he was a close contact with someone, but regardless, that isn’t ideal.

He had five hits on Bruins in the game, including the hit on Trent Frederic that injured the Bruins forward.

Teams and players are getting tested regularly, so we’ll see what the fallout is as the Sens continue to deal with their outbreak.