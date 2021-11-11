Should Marcus Semien, Perfect Fit For Red Sox, Be Boston’s Top Offseason Target?

NESN Logo Sign In

The signs sure point to this being a very busy offseason for the Red Sox.

Boston’s chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said this week the club is looking to add players to its mix after a couple of years of departures aimed at finding financial footing as part of Bloom’s rebuild. The Sox are coming off a season in which they were within two wins of the World Series. They have money to play with and roster holes to fill.

Even Scott Boras said this week J.D. Martinez’s decision to exercise his option for 2022 was based on a pledge from Red Sox brass to “make every effort to make the team even more competitive.”

After 92 regular-season wins and a trip to the American League Championship Series, what does that look like? Time will tell, but one move that could make a lot of sense is an earnest pursuit of free-agent infielder Marcus Semien, who is coming off a season in which he was a 6-win player who hit a career-high 45 home runs with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Interest in the infielder would not be out of the blue. The Red Sox were in the mix for Semien last season before they ultimately decided to sign Kiké Hernández as a super-utility player. The plan was for Boston to use Hernandez at second base, though he coincidentally ended up spending the bulk of his first year with the club in the outfield.

Hernández was a solid center fielder, too, and Boston’s defense suffered when he wasn’t out there patrolling the outfield. Signing a player like Semien would allow Hernández to play even more outfield, shoring up the defense and ensuring Day 1 stability in the outfield.

Semien also fills a void for the Red Sox. Christian Arroyo was a solid player for the club in 2021, but signing Semien and having him play second base for at least 2022 would obviously be a massive upgrade. After spending most of his career at shortstop, Semien won a Gold Glove at second base in 2021 despite just 26 career starts prior to the season.