Should Red Sox Join Freddie Freeman Sweepstakes Despite High Price?

Major League Baseball free agents have been signing left and right, but Freddie Freeman, the 2020 National League Most Valuable Player, still is on the board.

The longtime Braves first baseman, 32, has been unbelievably consistent throughout his 12-year career and although he most likely will remain in Atlanta, there reportedly is plenty of interest on the open market, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

And while Freeman could prove expensive — he reportedly is looking for a contract in the neighborhood of six-years and $180 million — it’s worth questioning whether the Boston Red Sox should join in the sweepstakes.

Boston, of course, currently has Bobby Dalbec on the roster. Dalbec, after a tough start to his rookie campaign, finished the 2021 season on a tear before hitting .240 to go along with 25 home runs and 78 RBIs. The Red Sox also have No. 2 prospect Triston Casas playing for Triple-A Worcester, so he could have an impact in Boston in the near future.

Freeman, on the other hand, is a five-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner and three-time Silver Slugger award winner. And on top of that, he has played less than 147 games just twice in his career, not including the 60-game COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, depicting his reliability.

The 32-year-old would bring a lot to the Red Sox if they were to come to that decision — including another left-handed bat in the lineup — but the price also may be too high, especially with the young talent in the organization.

And in addition to that young talent, the Red Sox reportedly are interested in re-signing Kyle Schwarber. If Boston was to do so, Schwarber could complement Dalbec at first base, as he did after his trade to the Red Sox.