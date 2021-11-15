When you’re a star player in the NHL, you can get away with a lot of things — unless you’re Connor McDavid, who can’t seem to buy a call, although that’s not the point here.
Sidney Crosby has once again reminded us that is the case.
Crosby, after spending some time on the COVID-19 list, returned to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup Sunday night, only to get blown out 6-1 by the Washington Capitals.
With the game well decided as Pittsburgh was down 5-1, Crosby took a shot in stride from the top of the circle and got tangled up with Caps defenseman Martin Fehervary. It wasn’t anything malicious, but Crosby, visibly angry, wrapped up Fehervary and threw him into the end boards.
No penalty was called on the play, and the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell indicated there would be no supplemental discipline.
Fehervary didn’t engage in a war of words, perhaps knowing such a move would probably be a losing battle.
“Yeah, I don’t know,” Fehervary told reporters, via NBC Sports Washington’s JJ Regan. “I don’t even know what should I talk about it. I don’t care. We’ll see next game.”
The Caps and Pens will play next on Dec. 10 in Washington.