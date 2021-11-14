Star Wide Receiver Begged Odell Beckham Jr. To Not Join This Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Justin Jefferson had a pair of his wishes granted last week.

Jefferson, a 2020 Pro Bowl selection, wanted a better situation for fellow Louisiana native Odell Beckham Jr. The Vikings wide receiver made as much clear when he sported a “Free Odell” shirt before Minnesota’s Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

There was one place Jefferson really, really didn’t want Beckham to take his talents, though.

“I was like, ‘Look, bro, don?t go to Green Bay,'” Jefferson recently told Vikings reporter Lindsey Young. ” ‘We ain’t seen them yet. We still have to see them twice. Don’t go there, please.'”

Fortunately for Jefferson — and much to the chagrin of fellow star receiver Davante Adams — the Packers did not win the OBJ sweepstakes. Beckham signed with the Los Angeles Rams, who rank among the most legitimate contenders to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVI.

But unfortunately for Jefferson, Beckham still has a chance to cause headaches and frustration for Minnesota. The Vikings, who will need to have a near-perfect second half of the season in order to reach the playoffs, will host Beckham and the Rams for a Week 16 contest Dec. 26.