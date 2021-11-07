Stats Suggests Panthers’ Sam Darnold Shouldn’t Throw On Run Anymore

Darnold's decision-making is under scrutiny

by

Sam Darnold has found a new entrance to the proverbial Hall of Shame.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback became the first NFL quarterback (in at least 12-plus years) to throw multiple interceptions and complete zero passes from outside of the pocket in a single game Sunday during the team’s 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

“Since ESPN began tracking pocket designations in 2009, no player has finished a game with 0 completions and multiple picks from outside the pocket,” ESPN wrote in a tweet. “Sam Darnold Sunday: 0-of-6, 2 Int from outside the pocket.”

Darnold completed 16 of his 33 attempts with three interceptions and posted a passer rating of just 26.3. His awful outing included prompting the internet to make the same joke about him “seeing ghosts” after he threw a pick-six to J.C. Jackson and culminated with Panthers receiver Robby Anderson apparently chewing out his misfiring quarterback near the end of the game.

Darnold undoubtedly will look to improve in the coming weeks. Making wiser decisions when he’s on the move might be a good start.

