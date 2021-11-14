Connor McDavid Off To Impressive Start For Oilers In 2021

McDavid has been amazing this season

Connor McDavid is on a historic pace so far this season.

The two-time Hart Trophy winner led the Edmonton Oilers into TD Garden to face the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. McDavid walked out with a win, in which he also extended his scoring streak to 11 games.

The center now has 25 points in 13 games this season, scoring at least one point in every single game.

For more on McDavid’s play thus far, check out the “180 Moment of the Week” video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

