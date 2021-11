NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron had himself a game to remember against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Boston Bruins defeated the Red Wings by a 5-1 score Thursday night and were led by their captain in the effort.

The center potted four goals in the effort, including his first of the season. It was his second career four-goal game.

For more on Bergeron’s impressive performance, check out the “180 Moment of the Week” video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weight Loss.