Bill Belichick generally is not one to let out of a ton of emotion publicly.

But ask the New England Patriots head coach about side dishes at Thanksgiving, and you can get him going.

The Patriots head coach was asked during his weekly WEEI interview what side dish he’s putting on the table Thursday, and he was off and running with some takes on potatoes.

“Oh boy,” Belichick responded. “It would be hard for me to turn down any type of potatoes. I’ll go with whatever — mashed potatoes, scalloped, baked … Load ’em up. Throw some butter on there.”

Then he delivered an all-timer.

“Starch me up.”

Belichick also was asked about the Patriots taking over the top spot in the AFC East on Sunday. That prompted a more on brand answer from him.