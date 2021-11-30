Compton, an aspiring illustrator, designed the artwork and they will be sold as a collection of NFTs with the proceeds going to The Home for Little Wanderers in Boston and Caritas Family Solutions in Houck’s home state of Illinois. Houck called it the “easiest decision” to have Compton create the artwork because without adoption, they would not have the bond they do.

“Reanna was the inspiration behind all of my fundraising efforts,” Houck said. “It has been so amazing to work on this as a family and to see her efforts go to helping children in need of a family. It was the easiest decision. She’s such a talented artist so showing off her work is something I’m really proud of.”

The NFTs will launch Tuesday, Nov. 30, which just so happens to be Giving Tuesday. November also is Adoption Awareness Month, so Houck is hopeful this will help others see just how beneficial adoption is.

“To cap off November, Adoption Awareness Month, I’m hoping that people can be more aware of the benefits of adoption and the needs of those in foster care,” Houck said. “In raising money to help these children, I hope to provide resources to make their day-to-day lives more enjoyable and fulfilling.

Houck also wants others to know the importance of what the message of these NFTs mean, and hopes it becomes a year-round message, not just one during the holidays.

“The whole message of this NFT is to hold each other up, and I think it’s important to keep that in mind throughout the entire year, not just in the holiday season or on Giving Tuesday,” he said.

Adoption has helped Houck see the importance of helping those in need, and has seen first-hand just how much it can impact someone’s life. In turn, his family adopting Compton also has changed his life and inspired him on a daily basis after he said he felt his family was complete with the addition of his sister.

“I’m inspired by Reanna?s fearlessness to be herself. I can’t imagine how overwhelming it must be to join a new family, and Reanna wasn’t scared to let us into her heart,” Houck said. “From the day she came into our lives she has continually shown us the importance of being authentic and true to oneself.”