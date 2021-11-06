Taylor Hall Provides Finishing Touches On Bruins’ Power-Play Goal

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall had the perfect net-front presence during a first-period power play, and it ultimately led to his third goal of the season Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hall bumped in a Patrice Bergeron initial shot during Boston’s man-advantage chance to put the Bruins ahead 1-0 at 8:37 of the first period. It continued a scorching-hot streak for the Bruins’ power-play group.

Check it out:

Bergeron and Brad Marchand were credited with the assists. Toronto’s Jake Muzzin was whistled for delay of game 14 seconds prior.