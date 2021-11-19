NESN Logo Sign In

The Houston Texans have made a move involving one of their quarterbacks. And it’s not the one you might think, with starter Deshaun Watson still on the roster but continuing to be listed as inactive amid his legal troubles.

Instead, the team affirmed its faith in Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills by turning Jeff Driskel into a tight end.

According to Houston’s tight ends coach Andy Bischoff, the 28-year-old will practice full-time with a tight end group that is headlined by Pharaoh Brown and Jordan Akins and also might contribute on special teams, appearing in meetings with that group.

However, there’s no guarantee on when Driskel will see time on the field, with Bischoff calling it “a developmental process,” according to Aaron Reiss of The Athletic.

Driskel is 1-8 through nine NFL starts, seeing time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos. He appeared in 15 games across three seasons with a total of 2,120 yards and 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He has 309 yards and three scores on 53 rushing attempts and a single six-yard reception.

The Texans, at 1-8, have little to play for at this point — other than a No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL draft — so it’s worth a try, right?