‘That’s Not Justin Bethel:’ Twitter Rips CBS’ Patriots-Panthers Broadcast

Confusion reigned in least one vantage point Sunday during the New England Patriots versus Carolina Panthers game.
Errors announcers Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta committed during CBS’ broadcast of the Patriots’ 24-6 win over the Panthers rankled viewers, some of whom used Twitter to blast their performance.
Gumbel, the play-by-play announcer, and Archuleta, the color commentator, annoyed one Panthers fan pretty early by referring to New England’s 32-29 win over Carolina in Super Bowl XXXVIII.
Patriots partisans might have been willing to forgive the CBS crew for opening the Panthers’ old wound, but Gumbel made one of the most-glaring errors of the season when he described New England’s touchdown-less wide receiver Jakobi Meyers as one of quarterback Mac Jones’ “favorite red-zone targets” and later mistook New England cornerback J.C. Jackson for teammate Justin Bethel on a third-quarter pick-six.
Gumbels’ and Archuleta’s inane comments drew the ire of Twitter user @noternie.
Gumbel apparently joked about his own gaffe, as Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold started racking up interceptions.
But that didn’t save Gumbel and Archuleta from from the most-brutal of assessments.
After taking the proverbial “L” in Patriots-Panthers, the CBS crew look to improve in Week 10, wherever they turn up.