‘That’s Not Justin Bethel:’ Twitter Rips CBS’ Patriots-Panthers Broadcast

NESN Logo Sign In

Confusion reigned in least one vantage point Sunday during the New England Patriots versus Carolina Panthers game.

Errors announcers Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta committed during CBS’ broadcast of the Patriots’ 24-6 win over the Panthers rankled viewers, some of whom used Twitter to blast their performance.

Gumbel, the play-by-play announcer, and Archuleta, the color commentator, annoyed one Panthers fan pretty early by referring to New England’s 32-29 win over Carolina in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Dear CBS Sport,



Please stop making me relive Super Bowl 38. I get that it?s Patriots vs Panthers, but I can do without the pain and heart break.



Thanks — Tony Mayo (@TonyMayo23) November 7, 2021

Patriots partisans might have been willing to forgive the CBS crew for opening the Panthers’ old wound, but Gumbel made one of the most-glaring errors of the season when he described New England’s touchdown-less wide receiver Jakobi Meyers as one of quarterback Mac Jones’ “favorite red-zone targets” and later mistook New England cornerback J.C. Jackson for teammate Justin Bethel on a third-quarter pick-six.

The CBS broadcast has been awful today. Archuleta called Jakobi Meyers a 'favorite' red zone target and at least 100 times has said the Panthers need to target receivers.



Then, Gumbel mistakes J.C. Jackson for Justin Bethel on the pick-six. — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) November 7, 2021

That is *not* Justin Bethel. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) November 7, 2021

Who?s the guy calling this game? He?s been awful. Bethel? — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) November 7, 2021

Gumbels’ and Archuleta’s inane comments drew the ire of Twitter user @noternie.

11 min left in 3q, down 14-6, @Panthers "need to make something happen fast." FF to 3 min in 3q, down 21-6 and @Patriots close to red zone, Panthers have "plenty of time" to get back in game. @cbs announcers, ladies and gentlemen — ???????? (@noternie) November 7, 2021

Gumbel apparently joked about his own gaffe, as Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold started racking up interceptions.

?Justin Bethel is Sam Darnold?s favorite red zone target.? – Greg Gumbel — Dave Brown (@ThatDaveBrown) November 7, 2021

But that didn’t save Gumbel and Archuleta from from the most-brutal of assessments.

The CBS prod crew for the Patriots Panthers game has been terrible. Missing instant replays, and missing a first down play so they could show a picture of the announcers college team. Weak.



And wow a ton of injuries in this game. — Hi Hungry I'm Dad (@rcouture1028) November 7, 2021

These announcers for the patriots panthers game might be the worst commentators I?ve ever heard — Johnny Mello (@JohnnyMello937) November 7, 2021

After taking the proverbial “L” in Patriots-Panthers, the CBS crew look to improve in Week 10, wherever they turn up.