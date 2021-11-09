Odell Beckham Jr. may be a few years removed from his jaw-dropping highlights, but the 29-year-old wideout undoubtedly continues to move the needle for players around the National Football League.
So with Beckham officially passing through waivers Tuesday and becoming a free agent, there was no shortage in fellow players putting in a message of recruitment.
Both New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander and cornerback Ceedy Duce were among those who reached out.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay also was hopeful to peak Beckham’s interest in an attempt to lure him to the City of Brotherly Love.
Newly-acquired Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Von Miller posted his message before Beckham officially became a free agent.
And New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown posted to Instagram last week with a not-so-subtle indication of where he hopes Beckham will end up.
The Saints and Patriots do make some sense for Beckham, but the same can’t really be said for the Eagles.