Odell Beckham Jr. may be a few years removed from his jaw-dropping highlights, but the 29-year-old wideout undoubtedly continues to move the needle for players around the National Football League.

So with Beckham officially passing through waivers Tuesday and becoming a free agent, there was no shortage in fellow players putting in a message of recruitment.

Both New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander and cornerback Ceedy Duce were among those who reached out.

Aye man come on home my boy! @obj ?? — Kwon Alexander (@kwon) November 9, 2021

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay also was hopeful to peak Beckham’s interest in an attempt to lure him to the City of Brotherly Love.

Aye @obj we haven?t played the Giants yet this yr?? Just saying!!! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) November 9, 2021

Newly-acquired Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Von Miller posted his message before Beckham officially became a free agent.