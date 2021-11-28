These Advanced Stats Indicate How Mac Jones Excelled In Win Vs. Titans

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a good-not-great performance in a Week 12 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

But the rookie signal-caller did have a noteworthy day when it came to a few specific aspects of his game. One of which was his production with play-action passes.

Jones completed all 11 of his play-action attempts for 169 yards, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. His 11 attempts without an incompletion are the most since Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson completed all 13 of his play-action passes during Week 8 last season.

Mac Jones completed all 11 of his play action pass attempts for 169 yards in the #Patriots 36-13 victory over the Titans.



Jones' 11 play action attempts without an incompletion are the most without an incompletion since Week 8, 2020 (Russell Wilson, 13).#TENvsNE | #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/u76KH5VpWn — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 28, 2021

Jones completed 23 of 32 passes for a season-high 310 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. He did not throw an interception and his 123.2 passer rating was the second-highest of the season.

Another area of strength for Jones on Sunday was his ability to complete several long passes.

Jones’ six passes of 20 or more yards tied him for the Week 12 league leader along with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, according to SportRadar. SportsRadar also had Jones for a 50% completion rate on passes of 20 or more air yards, which tied him for fourth behind Zach Wilson, Josh Allen and Dak Prescott, although Jones threw eight of such passes where Allen and Prescott threw six and Wilson threw just three.