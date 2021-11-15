These Patriots Players Would Not Have Practiced After Browns Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots did not practice the day after their 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns. But if they had, three players would not have participated.

Running back Damien Harris, wide receiver/return man Gunner Olszewski and linebacker Josh Uche all were listed as “did not participate” on Monday’s hypothetical injury report.

Harris and Olszewski missed Sunday’s game with concussions. Uche played just 22% of defensive snaps, a season low for the second-year pro. With the Patriots set to visit the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, these players won’t have much time to recover before New England’s next game.

Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson excelled in Harris’ absence on Sunday, rushing 20 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns and adding four catches for 14 yards.

A total of 12 players were listed as limited on the Patriots’ first injury report of Week 11, including one new addition: running back Brandon Bolden, who now is dealing with a hip injury.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Damien Harris, Concussion

WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion

LB Josh Uche, Ankle

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, Hip

OT Trent Brown, Calf

S Kyle Dugger, Ankle

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

WR N’Keal Harry, Knee

LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

CB Jalen Mills, Forearm

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin