These Patriots Players Would Not Have Practiced After Browns Game

The New England Patriots did not practice the day after their 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns. But if they had, three players would not have participated.
Running back Damien Harris, wide receiver/return man Gunner Olszewski and linebacker Josh Uche all were listed as “did not participate” on Monday’s hypothetical injury report.
Harris and Olszewski missed Sunday’s game with concussions. Uche played just 22% of defensive snaps, a season low for the second-year pro. With the Patriots set to visit the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, these players won’t have much time to recover before New England’s next game.
Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson excelled in Harris’ absence on Sunday, rushing 20 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns and adding four catches for 14 yards.
A total of 12 players were listed as limited on the Patriots’ first injury report of Week 11, including one new addition: running back Brandon Bolden, who now is dealing with a hip injury.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Damien Harris, Concussion
WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion
LB Josh Uche, Ankle
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Hip
OT Trent Brown, Calf
S Kyle Dugger, Ankle
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
WR N’Keal Harry, Knee
LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Jalen Mills, Forearm
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
The Falcons listed seven players on their hypothetical injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Kendall Sheffield, hamstring
LB Daren Bates, groin
TE Hayden Hurst, ankle
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
S Jaylinn Hawkins, ankle
RB Cordarrelle Patterson, ankle
TE Lee Smith, back
FULL AVAILABILITY
DL Jonathan Bullard, Concussion
Patterson, a former Patriot who’s enjoying an excellent season for Atlanta, is unlikely to play Thursday, according to a report Monday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.