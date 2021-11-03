These Stats Put Freddie Freeman’s Insane Postseason Into Perspective

NESN Logo Sign In

Freddie Freeman had himself a historic postseason en route to the Atlanta Braves’ first World Series title since 1995.

After earning his first career Most Valuable Player award for his impressive performance in the 2020 season, the slugging first baseman didn’t miss a step this year finishing the 2021 campaign slashing .300/.393/.503 to go along with 31 home runs and 83 RBIs.

Freeman carried over his red-hot bat to the postseason after the Braves surprisingly won the National League East crown and put together one of the best performances in team history throughout the World Series run.

The 32-year-old became the first National League first baseman with multiple World Series home runs, joining the great Albert Pujols after slugging a seventh-inning long ball Tuesday, according to MLB Stats on Twitter.

Freeman didn’t stop there as his Game 6 blast also put him in rare Braves company becoming just the second player in team history to hit five home runs in one postseason joining former Atlanta first baseman Fred McGriff, according to MLB’s Sarah Langs.

The big man was reflective and proud of his squad after the Game 6 win.

“This is everything you work for. We’re in November right now and we’ve been doing this since February and we’ve had so many ups and downs here and for us to be world champions that’s just awesome to hear,” Freeman said to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal via the Fox Sports’ broadcast.