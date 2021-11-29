This Crazy Stat Shows Just How Committed Rangers Are To Rebuild

NESN Logo Sign In

After a 60-102 season, the Texas Rangers seem poised to turn things around in 2022.

The Rangers signed two of the biggest free agents in Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, and they didn’t do so on measly short-term deals, either. Both players figure to be a key part of the future in Arlington, considering Semien signed a seven-year contract one day before Seager was inked for the next decade.

Of course, both deals packed a financial punch, too. Semien signed for $175 million, and Seager is on the books for a whopping $325 million — marking a franchise-record package.

ESPN’s Buster Olney put everything in perspective with a crazy observation about the Rangers’ payroll. The Semien and Seager deals are worth a combined $500 million — which is more than their total payroll over the past four seasons ($410 million).

The Texas Rangers have committed more to Corey Seager and Marcus Semien ($500m) in the last two days than they committed in total payroll over the last four seasons ($410m). — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 29, 2021

It remains to be seen if it all will pay off for Texas, which hasn’t made it to the postseason since 2016. But if nothing else, at least they’re (financially) committed to turning things around.